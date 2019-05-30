New York Mets

Mets: Pete Alonso is the best homegrown player since David Wright

by: Matt Buete Fansided: Rising Apple 28s

Pete Alonso has grabbed our attention in his first two months with the New York Mets. Already, he looks like the best homegrown player since David Wright. ...

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    That wasn’t the problem. Díaz is a guy who wants to and needs to work a lot. He stunk last night - that was the problem. There is no other reason for the loss.
    @michaelgbaron Problem is Tuesday night Mickey used him with a 4 run lead4 out of 5 days. Whenever he smells a win he uses him. It goes back to Brodie not loading up in the pen during the off season
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    You know what’s frustrating? It hasn’t made them better to this point. That’s the whole point of a trade. You can complain about Kelenic, you can complain about Cano’s salary. But it was designed to immediately upgrade the roster and they’ve been replacement level combined.
    @michaelgbaron What's even more frustrating about Cano/Diaz deal is that @Mets took on Cano pact at $20M per for next 5 seasons when no other team was willing. Could have signed Kimbrel instead. But, remember AROD Yanks-Texas deal? Texas basically paid AROD to play for Yanks
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 6m
    yup, same
    I fell asleep calmly to the sweet sound of Howie Rose driving the audience towards a heroic, hard-fought 8-3 win over the NL's best team. Then I woke up and checked my phone... and now my week is ruined. I hate sports. #Mets #MetsTwitter
    Ted Berg @OGTedBerg 7m
    RT @hemjhaveri: Make no mistake, the @NHLBruins are lending legitimacy to a system of misogyny that harasses women. https://t.co/k9R5lZ49lP
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 7m
    Diaz’ 9th inning: Pederson: Ahead 0-2, gives up HR Muncy: Ahead 0-1, gives up HR Turner: Ahead 0-1, gives up 2B Bellinger: Ahead 0-2, gives up 2B Seager: Intentional BB Beaty: Ahead 0-2, Infield 1B Verdugo: Ahead 0-2, GW Sac Fly Wow. #Mets
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    Edwin Diaz on last night's meltdown: "Easily the worst day of my career" https://t.co/SRCkCkck0W
