You know what’s frustrating? It hasn’t made them better to this point. That’s the whole point of a trade. You can complain about Kelenic, you can complain about Cano’s salary. But it was designed to immediately upgrade the roster and they’ve been replacement level combined.

Stacy Brown Media michaelgbaron What's even more frustrating about Cano/Diaz deal is that @ Mets took on Cano pact at $20M per for next 5 seasons when no other team was willing. Could have signed Kimbrel instead. But, remember AROD Yanks-Texas deal? Texas basically paid AROD to play for Yanks