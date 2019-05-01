New York Mets

Cubs player cries after hitting girl with foul ball (PHOTOS) - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

A foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas sent a young girl to the hospital.

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    That wasn’t the problem. Díaz is a guy who wants to and needs to work a lot. He stunk last night - that was the problem. There is no other reason for the loss.
    John Nucero
    @michaelgbaron Problem is Tuesday night Mickey used him with a 4 run lead4 out of 5 days. Whenever he smells a win he uses him. It goes back to Brodie not loading up in the pen during the off season
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    You know what’s frustrating? It hasn’t made them better to this point. That’s the whole point of a trade. You can complain about Kelenic, you can complain about Cano’s salary. But it was designed to immediately upgrade the roster and they’ve been replacement level combined.
    Stacy Brown Media
    @michaelgbaron What's even more frustrating about Cano/Diaz deal is that @Mets took on Cano pact at $20M per for next 5 seasons when no other team was willing. Could have signed Kimbrel instead. But, remember AROD Yanks-Texas deal? Texas basically paid AROD to play for Yanks
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 6m
    yup, same
    Andrew Rizzi
    I fell asleep calmly to the sweet sound of Howie Rose driving the audience towards a heroic, hard-fought 8-3 win over the NL's best team. Then I woke up and checked my phone... and now my week is ruined. I hate sports. #Mets #MetsTwitter
    Ted Berg @OGTedBerg 7m
    RT @hemjhaveri: Make no mistake, the @NHLBruins are lending legitimacy to a system of misogyny that harasses women. https://t.co/k9R5lZ49lP
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 7m
    Diaz’ 9th inning: Pederson: Ahead 0-2, gives up HR Muncy: Ahead 0-1, gives up HR Turner: Ahead 0-1, gives up 2B Bellinger: Ahead 0-2, gives up 2B Seager: Intentional BB Beaty: Ahead 0-2, Infield 1B Verdugo: Ahead 0-2, GW Sac Fly Wow. #Mets
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    Edwin Diaz on last night's meltdown: "Easily the worst day of my career" https://t.co/SRCkCkck0W
