Does Lyin’ Todd Frazier eat his pancakes from the middle out? Sad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Much thanks to @matthewphotos3 for putting this one on my radar! What is Lyin’ Todd even doing here? Sad! Todd Frazier needs to be released from the Mets immediately. There are no more excuses. Who eats a pancake this way? pic.twitter.com/Y1fFJvp25A
Diaz was obviously brutal, but last night was on the entire bullpen. Gsellman and Familia needed to be better.
RT @cxcope: This Guy 2020
Tim Healey is proof that a journalist can do more than carry water for the team. Thank you, Tim, for another well-written, touching story.Story: A decade ago Thursday, at the very ballpark where the Mets are playing this week, Robert Gsellman dominated in the biggest game of what might be the most important baseball season of his life. https://t.co/mcR6wq1kj9
ESNY City Stream for 05/30/2019 - https://t.co/DpUf0OARAg
RT @KennyGoo: Michael Conforto among NL OFs: 1st in BB% (17.0) 3rd in fWAR (2.0) 4th in wRC+ (151) 6th in BB/K (0.79) T-6th in UZR (2.9) 7th in ISO (.260) T-8th in HR (10) T-10th in DRS (3) This is what an All Star looks like, folks. #LGM https://t.co/HOdR92g7pG
I'm still sick over last nights horrific loss #Mets
