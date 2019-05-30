New York Mets

The Mets Police
Does Lyin’ Todd Frazier eat his pancakes from the middle out? Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Much thanks to @matthewphotos3 for putting this one on my radar!  What is Lyin’ Todd even doing here?  Sad! Todd Frazier needs to be released from the Mets immediately. There are no more excuses. Who eats a pancake this way? pic.twitter.com/Y1fFJvp25A

