New York Mets

nj.com
43949835_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Mets’ Zack Wheeler to Yankees? 4 reasons a move from Queens to Bronx makes sense - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler is 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA this season, after which he will be a free agent.

Tweets