New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Draft Redo
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
If you could redo the Mets’ first-round draft selections over the last five years, who would you draft and why?
Tweets
-
The maturity and leadership Alonso displays should not go unnoticed. #MetsPete Alonso has faith in Edwin Diaz: "I have the utmost confidence that the next time he gets the rock in his hands, he's gonna shove it...next opportunity he gets, he's gonna shut the door" https://t.co/kjanRd5pQLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets should've held onto Jarred Kelenic so that the 2021 Mets bullpen could blow leads that they get with his home runs.Super Fan
-
Lots conspiring against the Mets tonight: thin bullpen, Vargas; Ryu leads the majors with a 1.65 ERA.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets think the Dodgers may be stealing signs https://t.co/vSU0U1PoBdTV / Radio Network
-
“...You should be ashamed of yourself." https://t.co/9V8qzrxnEsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Terrific piece by @TimBritton that details the scouting & eventual drafting of Pete Alonso in 2016. These two quotes from Jon Updike (Florida area scout) and Marc Tramuta (then National cross-checker) stood out. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/OK9GCRIWoyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets