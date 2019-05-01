New York Mets

Mets Merized
42826557_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Is In An Unfamiliar Situation

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 9m

This is what happens when you're fresh off a historically dominant season.New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the 2018 National League Cy Young award despite a 10-9 record because of an incredi

Tweets