New York Mets

The Mets Police
43963642_thumbnail

Report: Baseball, which is totally not boring and dying, attendance down 1.4%

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Baseball which is totally healthy, has tons of Big Stars and definitely not boring and something you should spend 7 hours on when you have a day off, but don’t bring a backpack, reportedly is seeing a decline in attendance. Major League Baseball’s...

Tweets