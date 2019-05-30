New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets closer Edwin Diaz not dwelling on 'easily the worst game of my career' vs. Dodgers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 30, 2019 10:10 PM — Newsday 13m
LOS ANGELES — A day after “easily the worst game of my career,” as Edwin Diaz put it, he didn’t have any real answers about his four-run disaster in a loss to the Dodgers. But he also didn’t seem to b
Tweets
-
Lazy, bad habits destroying baseball https://t.co/ESKOKCul8HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Showdown between two Japanese starts isn't happening https://t.co/yeW32bBW4ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Vargas K’s Ryu to end the inning and is through the 4th. Let’s get him some runs! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas' ERA is now under 5TV / Radio Network
-
Beautiful play by Alonso for the 3-6-3 double play! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DannyT21: Earlier today, a great conversation and good laughs with @AlfreAlvarez3 of @ConLasBasesFull. Below is a sample of John Pennisi’s #Mets, #Yankees, and #NegroLeagues caricatures. He’s an extraordinary artist but a hilarious storyteller. @RamosRauli missed it...? https://t.co/IEZqkyUaa8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets