New York Mets

Newsday
43967301_thumbnail

Fifty years later, Ron Swoboda's catch is still amazin' | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus Updated May 30, 2019 10:52 PM Newsday 3m

Where would baseball lore be without The Unexpected? When the Mets won the 1969 World Series after seven years of mostly awful baseball, that was totally unexpected. And one of the primary events that

Tweets