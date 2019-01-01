New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager, closer do not appear to be on same page
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 5m
One tweet sent by a New York Mets reporter on Thursday highlighted the disconnect within the team. Newsday Mets reporter Tim Healey tweeted prior to the team's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers about closer Edwin Diaz's availability for...
Tweets
-
Lazy, bad habits destroying baseball https://t.co/ESKOKCul8HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Showdown between two Japanese starts isn't happening https://t.co/yeW32bBW4ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Vargas K’s Ryu to end the inning and is through the 4th. Let’s get him some runs! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas' ERA is now under 5TV / Radio Network
-
Beautiful play by Alonso for the 3-6-3 double play! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DannyT21: Earlier today, a great conversation and good laughs with @AlfreAlvarez3 of @ConLasBasesFull. Below is a sample of John Pennisi’s #Mets, #Yankees, and #NegroLeagues caricatures. He’s an extraordinary artist but a hilarious storyteller. @RamosRauli missed it...? https://t.co/IEZqkyUaa8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets