Dave Roberts addresses Mets' insinuations
by: Ken Gurnick and Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 52s
LOS ANGELES -- Manager Dave Roberts was clearly annoyed with insinuations by the Mets that the Dodgers have a “system” for knowing what pitches are coming. Roberts responded to their comments on Thursday, a day after several Mets intimated that the...
Tweets
-
Todd Frazier is perpetually out on his front foot.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I can’t believe they didn’t overturn that. Alonso didn’t even pretend that it hit him. Mets’ll take it.TV / Radio Personality
-
The #Mets catch a huge break right there. Definitely looked like the ball hit Alonso’s bat but the ruling is a HBP and Frazier is up as the tying run #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow. The call was not overturned. That clearly hit Alonso's bat. We'll take it. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Somewhere, Wonder Mike is smiling...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Headed to the bottom of the ninth down 2-0. Last licks for the Mets. Due Up: #LGM Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, Todd FrazierBlogger / Podcaster
