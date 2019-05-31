New York Mets

Daily News
43968979_thumbnail

Jason Vargas hurls best start of the year, but Mets bats are silenced by Hyun-Jin Ryu - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 12m

Unfortunately for the Mets, Jason Vargas took the loss after one run separated the ball clubs for the majority of the game. The Mets lost their four-game set against the Dodgers following their 2-0 defeat on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

