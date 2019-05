The MetsCast, Episode 18: Who Are The Mets?

Jason Vargas, last 6 starts: 0-3, 2.40 ERA, 23 H, 14 BB, 8 ER, 26 K. But, 30 innings - the #Mets will need more outings like last night. As I’ve said many times, if they can just get 5-6 innings from this rotation spot, it means the world for the rest of the staff/bullpen.