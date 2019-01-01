New York Mets
The MetsCast, Episode 18: Who Are The Mets?
by: Nicholas Durst and John Brown — Double G Sports 8m
On episode 18 of the MetsCast, co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: Will Jed Lowrie be back this season? Can Robinson Cano be productive? Is Michael Conforto the key to the Mets success? Will Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil be All Stars? Should...
Tweets
Pete Alonso has recorded at least one extra-base hit in four-straight games. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ProofofUse: Tom Brady files to register TOM TERRIFIC trademark. I may have to file a Letter of Protest on behalf of Mets fans: https://t.co/es2AmbGzXC via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
Don’t look now - Jason Vargas has the THIRD best ERA among #Mets starting pitchers: 1) Steven Matz (3.55) 2) Jacob deGrom (3.71) 3) Jason Vargas (4.46) 4) Zack Wheeler (4.63) 5) Noah Syndergaard (4.90)Blogger / Podcaster
New @Rotoworld_BB Podcast is up! Joined by @drewsilv, we go over dominant months for Josh Bell and Lucas Giolito, injury situations with the Astros, Luke Weaver, Dietrich mashing, surprises/disappointments through two months, and much more! Listen: https://t.co/8guFo1e4XpBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: MMN Recap: Veterans Rake in Syracuse Win https://t.co/TrVE8V6O1a #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Jason Vargas, last 6 starts: 0-3, 2.40 ERA, 23 H, 14 BB, 8 ER, 26 K. But, 30 innings - the #Mets will need more outings like last night. As I’ve said many times, if they can just get 5-6 innings from this rotation spot, it means the world for the rest of the staff/bullpen.Blogger / Podcaster
