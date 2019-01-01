New York Mets
Diamondbacks take 4-game slide into matchup with Mets
by: AP — Fox Sports 8m
Arizona is looking to snap its four-game losing streak with a win over New York
I don't know much about this Austin Riley kid yet, but he's followed almost exactly the David Wright path. A supplemental first round, third baseman, out of high school, who just crushed the minor leagues and forced his way up at 21-22.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: 3 Up, 3 Down: Dodgers Leave Mets Seeing Stars https://t.co/D33IuJA0qg #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
There are quite a few intriguing position players that might be available when the Mets find themselves on the clock next Monday. Are the Mets going to draft the next Babe Ruth? https://t.co/ags42zF1kvBlogger / Podcaster
Putting the Mets terrible defense in perspective.... they are already at -48 Defensive Runs Saved. They've only allowed 274 runs this year. In theory, if that -48 was a 0, they'd only have allowed 226 runs (2nd best in the NL) and have +33 run differential.Blogger / Podcaster
