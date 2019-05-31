New York Mets

The Mets Police
Here are the Seinfeld Night Brooklyn Marble Rye jerseys and caps that the Cyclones will wear

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

I bet Media Goon is on his way to Coney Island to buy these, but he’s a fool because he could just pre-order at this link. – and enjoy all things Seinfeld Night. I love the Now Serving.  That’s amazing Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic...

