New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dave Roberts fires back at New York Mets after allegations of sign stealing
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 44s
After the New York Mets accused the Los Angeles Dodgers of stealing signs, LA's manager, Dave Roberts, downplayed the allegations.
Tweets
-
TONIGHT! Wheeler, Conforto, and the #Mets take on Duplantier, Marte, and the #DBacks at 9:40 PM in Arizona! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MainwayLeft: @ChrisCarlin It’s like they ran it of pucks...TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Draft Day Flashback: Mets Select Catcher With No. 1 Overall Pick https://t.co/Dlb703Puzw #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well MLB travel is hard. The other teams play mainly home games, whereas sometimes the Mets have to travel. Plus other teams are mean and steal signs.@metspolice Not great .Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WayneRandazzo: With the draft coming up next week, thought this was a fun story @docgooden16 shared with @SteveGelbs and me about learning that the #Mets were selecting him. Full Episode here: https://t.co/ISIAk6Mxdo https://t.co/FWnX3uaOfYTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: BA updated their top 100 prospects, here are the Mets changes: SS Andres Gimenez moves up two spots to No. 24 1B Pete Alonso graduates from the list SS Ronny Mauricio is one of the biggest gainers going up 11 spots to No. 80 https://t.co/7H83XjNYvHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets