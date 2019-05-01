New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB Draft Update: College Pitchers Are Likely Target

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 4m

The rumors for the draft seem to only be building towards the Mets taking a college player, specifically a pitcherJim Callis of MLB.com released a mock draft of 5/31 which had the Mets taking

Tweets