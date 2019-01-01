New York Mets

Cano ramps up activity, nearing IL return

by: Jake Rill

PHOENIX -- Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is eligible to come off the injured list on Sunday. Manager Mickey Callaway hasn’t committed to that happening, but it remains a possibility. Cano had a “great day” on Friday, per Callaway, as the veteran...

