New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets welcome Seth Lugo back to setup role | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com May 31, 2019 9:37 PM — Newsday 21s
PHOENIX — Seth Lugo is back, and Mickey Callaway expects the Mets’ bullpen to be much better off because of it. The Mets activated the righthander from the injured list Friday before their series open
Tweets
-
Just be thankful he didn’t have Frito’s or else you wouldn’t even be able to tweet your complaints.To the guy in seat 22A on the JetBlue flight to FLL who poked me in the ribs 7 times while endeavoring to open a package of cheez-its, next time a) seek help or b) request something less challengingBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We're in an umpire change delay. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Home-plate umpire Jim Wolf came of the Mets-Diamondbacks game after taking a foul ball off his mask. During the delay, Michael Conforto, who was on third base, walked over to the Arizona dugout to chat with Wilmer Flores. They are smiling.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wilmer Flores sighting in the #DBacks dugout ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Travis Taijeron Hits For Cycle in Syracuse Win https://t.co/9cOaX9JY3Q #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets notebook: --Seth Lugo's return --Brodie Van Wagenen's draft-related absence --Plus bits on Cano, Kemp, fake grass and deGrom https://t.co/a2owNsefLPBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets