New York Mets

Mets Minors

Travis Taijeron Hits For Cycle in Syracuse Win

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 4m

Syracuse Mets first baseman Travis Taijeron hit for the cycle on Friday night in a 13-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox.Taijeron, 30, started his night with an RBI single in the second inning.

Tweets