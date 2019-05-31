New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
SNY’s amazing Wilmer Flores tribute with the New York Mets in Arizona (Video)
by: Geoff Magliocchetti — Elite Sports NY 7m
As the New York Mets reunite with Wilmer Flores this weekend, their flagship TV station offered a poignant tribute to the beloved infielder.
Tweets
-
RT @JoePontillo: @Metstradamus What's John Maine up to?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: Mets Win 5-4 Over D'Backs! 1. Hech keeps coming up big. ? 2. This was a gutsy victory. ⚡ 3. Dom Smith is my new favorite Met. ? 4. I am digging Cohen and Zeile on these broadcasts. ? 5. Welcome back, Seth Lugo. ? 6. Why did Figgy get fired?? ⁉️ Let's Go Mets! ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
Alex Cora is unavailable ...The Mets are frantically scanning their 2009 roster to find someone to replace Nelson Figueroa on the postgame show.Blogger / Podcaster
-
All the best, @FigSNYSuper Fan
-
Robert G$ellman. ? #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Familia and Diaz were down tonight says Callaway. Both are available tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets