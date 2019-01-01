New York Mets

Big League Stew
43994280_thumbnail

Mets accusing Dodgers of stealing signs with no evidence is not good form

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m

Taking those sorts of suspicions public in the absence of evidence -- beyond a team that generally swings big swinging big, beyond a team that generally scores a lot of runs scoring a lot of runs -- is probably not good form.

Tweets