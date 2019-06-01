New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Treat Diamondbacks Like Dodgers Treated Them
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 11m
With the way Zack Wheeler was pitching, you figured the Mets had this game in the bag, and it was time to start looking ahead to see if the team could put together a winning streak. Entering bottom…
Tweets
-
RT @JoePontillo: @Metstradamus What's John Maine up to?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: Mets Win 5-4 Over D'Backs! 1. Hech keeps coming up big. ? 2. This was a gutsy victory. ⚡ 3. Dom Smith is my new favorite Met. ? 4. I am digging Cohen and Zeile on these broadcasts. ? 5. Welcome back, Seth Lugo. ? 6. Why did Figgy get fired?? ⁉️ Let's Go Mets! ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
Alex Cora is unavailable ...The Mets are frantically scanning their 2009 roster to find someone to replace Nelson Figueroa on the postgame show.Blogger / Podcaster
-
All the best, @FigSNYSuper Fan
-
Robert G$ellman. ? #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Familia and Diaz were down tonight says Callaway. Both are available tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets