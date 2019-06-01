New York Mets
Breaking: Mets Analyst Nelson Figueroa Fired
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 24s
According to the New York Post, SNY has fired Mets’ analyst Nelson Figueroa. Sources told the Post that Figueroa showed up to his job on Thursday in “a state not fit to work,” and was let go
