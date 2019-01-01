New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43994428_thumbnail

Gomez's bizarre PH double wins it for Mets

by: Jake Rill MLB: Mets 2m

PHOENIX -- Mets manager Mickey Callaway plans to give Carlos Gómez some days off to rest in the veteran outfielder’s 13th Major League season. That’s why Juan Lagares started in center field Friday night against the D-backs. However, the 33-year-old...

Tweets