New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42854607_thumbnail

Friday's top prospect performers

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Kevin Smith, SS/3B (No. 6) -- 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (Double-A New Hampshire) Smith, hitting .183 this season, has struggled at...

Tweets