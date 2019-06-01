New York Mets

WFAN
43994812_thumbnail

Mets Rally Past D-Backs 5-4, Umpire Leaves After Freak Injury

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

The Mets scored three runs in the second inning, during which play was halted for several minutes when plate umpire Jim Wolf was forced to leave after being struck by a foul ball in the mask.

Tweets