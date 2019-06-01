New York Mets

Mets-Diamondbacks played without a third base umpire and the game got weird - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 3m

The Mets managed a 5-4 come from behind win over the Diamondbacks on Friday in Pheonix in a bizarre roller-coaster ride of a game that included an injured umpire and ball person interference.

