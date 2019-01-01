New York Mets
Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4 (5/31/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 2m
The Mets rallied for two runs in the eighth inning and then eschewed using their normal eighth and ninth inning relievers, which proved to be a winning decision, as they ended up with a 5-4 victory…
