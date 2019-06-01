New York Mets
Mets Get a Win, and Key Pitchers Get Some Rest
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 28s
Carlos Gómez snapped a tie with a pinch-hit double during the Mets’ two-run eighth inning, sending them to a victory in Arizona on Friday night.
