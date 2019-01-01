New York Mets

Mets Minors Recap: Syracuse Blows Out Pawtucket

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Minors 5m

Syracuse (28-25) 13, Pawtucket (21-31) 4 Box Score1B Travis Taijeron (.228/.354/.596): 4-for-4, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BBSS Danny Espinosa (.267/.344/.467): 1-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 KCF R

