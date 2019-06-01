New York Mets

Mets Merized
44004471_thumbnail

MLB News: Phillies Making Progress on Deal For Jay Bruce

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Jess Passan of ESPN, The Philadelphia Phillies are nearing a deal to acquire former-Mets outfielder Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners.Passan originally reported that the deal wa

Tweets