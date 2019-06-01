New York Mets
Jay Bruce is newest member of 300-home run club
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports 11m
After putting up a solo home run against the Angels on Friday, Bruce became just the eighth active MLB player to reach 300 career homers and 300 doubles.
