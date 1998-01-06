New York Mets

The Mets Police
44007061_thumbnail

Mike Francesa sure seems to think John Snow and Tyrion Lannister are Mets minor leaguers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I know some of you refuse to acknowledge there are 10 million free sports podcasts with which you could fill your afternoons and like to pretend that its 1988 (and also enjoy 20 minutes of commercials) so you tune in to WFAN for some reason….but for...

Tweets