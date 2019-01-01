New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Aaron Judge thinks Home Run Derby would be a good experience for Pete Alonso | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 6m
Pete Alonso really wants to compete in the Home Run Derby next month at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Mets definitely would like that to happen, too. But should he? Aaron Judge thinks so. And
Tweets
-
This is the Mets' last hope https://t.co/XynI24JJbSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
Callaway says he doesn’t want Nido as deGrom’s personal catcher because that could create an awkward situation in the playoffs. And yet, Nido is behind the plate for a third straight deGrom start.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thinks the Home Run Derby would be a good experience for Mets rookie Pete Alonso, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/FQgBWGcqZs https://t.co/I8JGAicfwGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Despite Tomas Nido catching deGrom for the third start in a row, the Mets still don't plan on having him be deGrom's personal catcher One reason? "In the playoffs, we'd be running into a sticky situation" ???TV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs Diamondbacks, 10:10 PM https://t.co/yeowCjyfNr #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets