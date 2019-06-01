New York Mets
Catching up with last year's MLB draftees from Long Island | Newsday
by: Newsday Staff June 1, 2019 6:46 PM — Newsday 1m
Catching up with last year’s draftees from Long Island: Logan O’Hoppe, C The 2018 St. John the Baptist grad from West Islip hit .367 for the GCL Phillies last season. The 25th-round pick was in spring
Tweets
-
This is the Mets' last hope https://t.co/XynI24JJbSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
Callaway says he doesn’t want Nido as deGrom’s personal catcher because that could create an awkward situation in the playoffs. And yet, Nido is behind the plate for a third straight deGrom start.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thinks the Home Run Derby would be a good experience for Mets rookie Pete Alonso, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/FQgBWGcqZs https://t.co/I8JGAicfwGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Despite Tomas Nido catching deGrom for the third start in a row, the Mets still don't plan on having him be deGrom's personal catcher One reason? "In the playoffs, we'd be running into a sticky situation" ???TV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs Diamondbacks, 10:10 PM https://t.co/yeowCjyfNr #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
