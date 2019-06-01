New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Domingo German struggles for second straight start | Newsday
by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday Updated June 1, 2019 11:21 PM — Newsday 1m
Domingo German now has had two cracks at becoming Major League Baseball’s first 10-game winner this season, and each time he has delivered a step-back performance. German wasn’t exactly clobbered the
Tweets
-
In case you're just joining us (why), this was all going okay until Jacob deGrom drew the attention of the trainer and was pulled in the seventh inning https://t.co/rl1jZkFD90TV / Radio Network
-
Part of the benefit to the Mets in the Diaz/Cano deal was dumping the Bruce contract. The Mariners are actually TRADING Bruce for something of value. That’s wild.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets go down 1-2-3 in the 10th, and if we make it to the 11th, we have Lagares leading off instead of Alonso due to the double switchBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus So wait, Mickey doesn’t bring in Diaz for an actual save situation last night but puts him in a tie game on the road? What’s Mike Cubbage up to? Or Jeff Torborg? They couldn’t do any worse.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not the first time that Callaway has double-switched or otherwise taken Alonso out of the game before it was out of reach and it’s bitten him.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Eating this hot dog at 1:30 in the morning because of this team. The Mets will literally kill me one day.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets