New York Mets

New York Post
44014521_thumbnail

Mets’ Jacob deGrom exits early with apparent hip discomfort

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

PHOENIX — Jacob deGrom rolled into the seventh inning at 66 pitches Saturday night, and the only question seemed to be whether his second career shutout was attainable. But losing the shutout was

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 46s
    In case you're just joining us (why), this was all going okay until Jacob deGrom drew the attention of the trainer and was pulled in the seventh inning https://t.co/rl1jZkFD90
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 5m
    Part of the benefit to the Mets in the Diaz/Cano deal was dumping the Bruce contract. The Mariners are actually TRADING Bruce for something of value. That’s wild.
    Ken Rosenthal
    Jay Bruce to #Phillies is nearing completion, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a review of Bruce’s medicals and other final details. Once completed, #Mariners will net cash savings and receive a minor leaguer in return.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 7m
    The #Mets go down 1-2-3 in the 10th, and if we make it to the 11th, we have Lagares leading off instead of Alonso due to the double switch
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 9m
    RT @fsolomon75: @Metstradamus So wait, Mickey doesn’t bring in Diaz for an actual save situation last night but puts him in a tie game on the road? What’s Mike Cubbage up to? Or Jeff Torborg? They couldn’t do any worse.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 9m
    Not the first time that Callaway has double-switched or otherwise taken Alonso out of the game before it was out of reach and it’s bitten him.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 9m
    Eating this hot dog at 1:30 in the morning because of this team. The Mets will literally kill me one day.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets