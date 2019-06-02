New York Mets

North Jersey
Jacob deGrom exits early with trainer and Mets bullpen blows lead in extra-inning loss

by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer North Jersey 8m

Jacob deGrom exited in the seventh inning with apparent hip issue and the Mets bullpen blows lead Saturday in a 6-5, 11-inning loss to D-backs.

