Mets’ Ruben Tejada tearing it up at Triple-A Syracuse
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 39s
Ruben Tejada is batting batting .457 in his first 10 games for Triple-A Syracuse. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Syracuse’s 4-2 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox. Tejada returned to the organization
