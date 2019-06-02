New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: deGrom’s hip is fine, why do you ask?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
SLACKISH REACTION: Seems the Mets lost on deGrom day which always makes for a long long week. deGrom’s hip is fine. It was just a cramp. Don’t you get cramps? I sure do. Actually can we be serious for a minute -I am seeing the headlines that the...
Tweets
-
Brodie is actually a very smart person. His moves haven’t worked out to this point. He would probably admit that. But that doesn’t mean the field staff shouldn’t adjust and find other ways to win.@michaelgbaron Brodie is so dumb. I'll bet the Wilpons made him bring Familia back thinking the fans would be overjoyed to see an old hero return, because that's how the Wilpons operate. Adam Ottavino should've been signed instead of Familia.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: It’s going to be really interesting to see what the Mets do when they get McNeil back. At this point, you have to find Dom Smith playing time. Do you get even more creative in the outfield?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: One note on Wilmer Flores which gets overlooked was how good he would have been for this clubhouse.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Could a role in relief help save Matt Harvey's MLB career? #LGM https://t.co/9vdAvdU8SsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Tejada Off to Hot Start with Syracuse https://t.co/gscKMH8uY9 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: Today's Doubleheader is schedule for 1:05pm, with gates opening at 12:30! In honor of #NationalCancerSurvivorDay, today is Sock Out Cancer Day! We've got those $18 Ticket/Sock Packages available at the NYSEG Stadium Box Office!Minors
- More Mets Tweets