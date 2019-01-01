New York Mets

Mets Minors
44018856_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Freddy Valdez Homers in Pro Debut

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 2m

Pawtucket (22-31) 4, Syracuse (28-26) 2   Box ScoreRuben Tejada 3B: 1-2, 2B, RBI, K, .457/.535/.657Matt Kemp DH: 1-4, K, .200/.200/.200Danny Espinosa SS: 1-4, RBI, 2 K, .266/.342/

Tweets