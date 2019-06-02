New York Mets

WFAN
44019345_thumbnail

Locastro Drives In Tie-Breaking Run To Push Diamondbacks Past Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Locastro drove in the tie-breaking run with one out in the 11th inning, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-5 win over the New York Mets.

Tweets