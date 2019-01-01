New York Mets

Tomas Nido should catch Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 8m

MetsBlog and other outlets reported yesterday that the Mets don’t want Tomas Nido to be Jacob deGrom’s personal catcher. Here’s how Mickey Callaway addressed the situation: We could (keep Nido with…

