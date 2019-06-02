New York Mets
Do you see how young and foolish you were? Happy Harvey Day t-shirt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Do you see it now? Do you see how insane you all were? Yes Matty Baseball had some flashes of brilliance, had some great games that reminded old fat guys of Gooden starts, and yeah he started al All Star Game. I can also remember being out at the...
Tweets
Most base hits with an exit velocity of 110.0+ mph this season: Joey Gallo: 16 PETE ALONSO: 16 Josh Bell: 14 Gary Sanchez: 11 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/UuIsoYXKaP Boone has yet to use any reliever 3 straight days in ‘19 so if continues that long-view policy no Chapman, Britton, Kahnle, Ottavino in going for sweep of #RedSox tonightBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Headed to the pirate ship on Tuesday. Thanks for the invite @KFCBarstool. Hit up @GottaBelievePod with some Q’s. https://t.co/WbOk3j68GASuper Fan
RT @KellyJMeenan: Proud to be a part of something so meaningful ☀️ @SunriseDayCampBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Sunday stroll in Staten Island for @SunriseDayCampBlogger / Podcaster
Hopefully the Mets don’t ruin him by giving him a superhero nickname.Tampa's Pete Alonso playing a starring role in New York with his impressive play for #Mets, including 19 homers. #LGM https://t.co/a7z0XH6lvrMisc
