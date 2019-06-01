New York Mets
MMO Prospect Profile: Shervyen Newton Showing Star Potential
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 22m
Not familiar with Mets' prospect Shervyen Newton yet? You will be soon.Over this past week, Newton is hitting .435/.480/.826 with a double, triple, two homers and four RBI. It's easy to overlo
Today’s #Mets lineup Rosario SS Smith LF Alonso 1B Conforto RF Davis 3B Ramos C Gomez CF Hechavarria 2B Matz P #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @CashErrthing: #Mets fans.....stop blaming the players, the manager, and the GM. There is one.....and only one problem here. IT'S THE OWNERS!!! The Wilpons are pulling a fast one on you. Stop giving the Wilpons your money! Stop your #NewYorkMets consumption! #LGM #Metstwitter #NYMets #Citifield https://t.co/gp4Mtpq3q5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @lindseyadler: The Mets have now blown 13 of 28 save opportunities this season. That’s a 53% success rate.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets deserve some credit for being eventually flexible, but it’s wild that Dominic Smith has gone from not being allowed to play the outfield to being there six times this week.Mets lineup vs. Diamondbacks today. SS Amed Rosario LF Dominic Smith 1B Pete Alonso RF Michael Conforto 3B J.D. Davis C Wilson Ramos CF Carlos Gomez 2B Adeiny Hechavarria LHP Steven MatzBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsGal: If hear one more complaint about Mickey or Brodie I’m going to lose it. Brodie isn’t allowed to spend because the Wilpons are cheap and Mickey doesn’t have the pieces he needs to field a good team. What do you expect them to say to the media? “The owners suck and we’re fucked!”?Blogger / Podcaster
