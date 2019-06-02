The Mets deserve some credit for being eventually flexible, but it’s wild that Dominic Smith has gone from not being allowed to play the outfield to being there six times this week.

Tim Healey Mets lineup vs. Diamondbacks today. SS Amed Rosario LF Dominic Smith 1B Pete Alonso RF Michael Conforto 3B J.D. Davis C Wilson Ramos CF Carlos Gomez 2B Adeiny Hechavarria LHP Steven Matz