Ex-Met Jay Bruce traded from Mariners to Phillies - New York Daily News
by: ERIK ERICKSON — NY Daily News 2m
Former All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce says he has been traded to Philadelphia by the Seattle Mariners, a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons.
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos puts the #Mets on the board in the 2nd with a solo HR, his 6th of the year. Ramos has hit 4 home runs over his last 9 games.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets won't activate Robinson Canó until Tuesday at the earliest https://t.co/sa55xEowK7TV / Radio Network
-
RT @tejdog1: @yyle7 @MetsGal @Metstradamus lOVE tO mAKE eXCUSES fOR bILLIONAIRE oWNERS nOT dOING tHEIR dAMNDESTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets in a good spot right now, down 3-1, better than being aheadBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The comeback has to start somewhere! Wilson Ramos sends one to Souvenir City, AZ ?TV / Radio Network
-
Wilson Ramos homers to make a 3-1 game. His numbers in May were: .286/.375/.468 with 4 HR and 14 RBI. That’s the hitter that the #Mets we’re hoping to get when they signed Ramos to a 2 year deal.Minors
