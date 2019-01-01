Phillies acquire outfielder Bruce from Mariners

Amed Rosario has never had a season with an OPS that didn’t start with a 6 and his defense has been atrocious. I’m not giving up on him but it is completely fair to say that he hasn’t developed the way they’ve hoped at this point in time.

Owen Vrabel richmacleod You’re kidding right? Look around the league buddy. Shortstops are a dime a dozen and the Mets have a kid who IMO has proved himself to be a professional baseball player.