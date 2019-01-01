New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44027679_thumbnail

Mets trudge home after tough West Coast tilt

by: Jake Rill MLB: Mets 4m

PHOENIX -- The Mets will be glad to return to New York after a disappointing West Coast road trip. The club’s road woes continued as it dropped the finale against Arizona at Chase Field, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon to conclude a 2-5 road trip. After...

Tweets